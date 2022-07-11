INDEPENDENCE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers find methamphetamine and fentanyl while executing a warrant in Preston County.

James Mayle

On July 9, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police working with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department performed a warrant service on a residence in Gladesville Road in Independence, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they made contact with James Mayle, 64, of Philippi, and “observed a glass smoking device with apparent methamphetamine residue,” troopers said.

At that point, troopers asked Mayle “if he had any of the substance left,” and Mayle told troopers “that there was some in his saddlebags,” according to the complaint.

During the search, troopers located a bag containing two “balls” of methamphetamine and a container with “apparent fentanyl” and $3,000 in U.S. currency, officers said.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.