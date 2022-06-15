ARTHURDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers find methamphetamine and fentanyl while patrolling near a known drug location in Preston County.

On June 12, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a traffic patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 92 in Arthurdale when they passed a known drug location which had a truck parked in front of it owned by an individual with an active capias, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Johnson

Upon returning to the residence, troopers located the individual with the active capias, identified as Michael Johnson, 34, of Masontown, standing outside, troopers said.

When troopers spoke with Johnson, he gave a false name and stated that “Michael has just left,” before resisting arrest when troopers attempted to detain him and had to be “placed to the ground into custody,” according to the complaint.

Upon a search of Johnson’s person, troopers located a plastic magnetic box which Johnson stated “his drugs were in there,” and when troopers opened the box, it contained methamphetamine and presumed fentanyl, troopers said.

A search of Johnson’s backpack resulted in troopers locating a loaded 9mm handgun with the serial number filed off, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.