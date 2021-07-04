Man killed in ATV accident in Preston County

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – One person is dead after an ATV accident in Preston County on Saturday night.

The West Virginia State Police said troopers were sent to a home near Masontown on Saturday evening, where they found a Polaris RZR crashed in the lawn of that home.

They said 35-year-old Jeremy Adili of Albright was found dead near that home, and a second passenger of the vehicle was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Captain R. A. Maddy said the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, but the driver was not, and was thrown from the vehicle.

The investigation is active and ongoing.