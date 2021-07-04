Man killed in ATV accident in Preston County

Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: Luis Dulanto
License Link

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – One person is dead after an ATV accident in Preston County on Saturday night.

The West Virginia State Police said troopers were sent to a home near Masontown on Saturday evening, where they found a Polaris RZR crashed in the lawn of that home.

They said 35-year-old Jeremy Adili of Albright was found dead near that home, and a second passenger of the vehicle was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Captain R. A. Maddy said the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, but the driver was not, and was thrown from the vehicle.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories