CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) made an announcement that millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be provided to local organizations in an effort to strengthen fire safety across West Virginia.

The funding, which totals $2,384,746, is made possible through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and the Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Program. These are two of three grant programs under FEMA specifically focused on fire safety and public safety enhancements, in relation to fire hazards.

Senator Manchin commented that “our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively.” He also said that he is pleased that FEMA is investing more than 2.3 million dollars to “strengthen fire safety and bolster emergency preparedness throughout our great state.”

The AFG funds will go to seven local fire emergency service organizations and the funding from the FP&S Program will go towards two cities in the Mountain State. According to a press release from Senator Manchin’s office, the money will be used to provide critical resources to the seven AFG Program recipients, and support the two cities receiving FP&S funding in “their efforts to train personnel, improve efficiency, promote public safety and advance research into firefighter health and well-being.”

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State,” Manchin added.

The organizations/cities, and the amount of funding each entity received under each program, can be found below:

Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program

$765,339 – Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department

– Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department $690,076 – Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department

– Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department $256,000 – Marlinton Fire Department

– Marlinton Fire Department $149,965 – Terra Alta Ambulance Squad

– Terra Alta Ambulance Squad $132,428 – Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department

– Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department $110,263 – Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department

– Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department $48,368 – Cool Springs Community Fire Department

Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Program

$183,196 – City of Huntington

– City of Huntington $49,111 – City of Wheeling

Kelly Fike, the president of Terra Alta Ambulance Squad said that “as a rural community ambulance squad, the ability to secure the Assistance for Firefighters Grant for just under $150,000 is such a huge blessing for every staff member as well as our local community and all of Preston County.”

Fike told 12 News that the Terra Alta Ambulance Squad will use the $149,965 to go toward two brand new Stryker Power-LOAD systems and two Stryker Power-LOAD cots. “In turn, we are assured that we are providing quality life-saving equipment to our community and minimizing the risk of serious injury to our staff while they are loading or unloading patients,” she added.

The new equipment costs a total of $157,463.60. The organization has already started the process of gathering the 5% contribution needed on their part to complete the purchase.

“We are beyond excited to share this blessing with the people that need us the most,” Fike also stated.

The Terra Alta Ambulance Squad is accepting donations via Facebook pay or they can be sent to their mailing address: PO Box 384, Terra Alta, WV 26764.