McGrew House hosts annual Souper Taste

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The McGrew House held its annual Souper Taste, which is held every year on the first Sunday of December.

People who were in attendance were able to try sample of four soups of there choice and decide on there favorite one. Once they choose their favorite soup they were able to come back and receive a cup of there favorite.

Some soups that were showcased this year was Senate Bean, Taco, Broccoli Cheddar, and several others. The soups are made by volunteers.

President of the McGrew Society Rosemary Bernatowicz said they have two soups they make every year but they try to trade out two or three each year.

“26 years ago one of our members at the time had attended a similar event in Morgantown and came to report to us and we were looking for fundraisers and things to do so we thought we would try it and successful we’ve done it for 26 years,” said Bernatowicz.

Bernatowicz also said recently they have had people come up from Morgantown and even Pennsylvania to enjoy this event.

The proceeds from the annual fundraiser helps with the upkeep of the historic home.

The McGrew house host different events, tours, and fundraisers throughout the year but is closed in the winter.

For their list of 2020 events, photos, and history of the McGrew house you can check out their website here https://www.mcgrewhouse.org/ .