KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camp Dawson hosted its 2nd Annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day for West Virginia’s retired military members Saturday.

This event allowed retired families a way to come back together and reconnect with fellow veterans throughout the state. It also offered veterans a way to learn about any benefits they earned and may not be aware of.

2nd Annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day held at Camp Dawson. (WBOY Image)

Co-chair of the West Virginia Retired Military Council Jerry Wood said the state is leading the charge nationally, with efforts to put veterans first and trying to make the Mountain State more attractive to those leaving the service.

“It’s so important that we take this time right now to recognize [veterans] and their families, but also to create opportunities for transitioning service members,” Wood said. “It’s through those kinds of initiatives where we are making a national statement to say, ‘Hey if you’re looking for a place to relocate after you separated from the military, maybe you want to look at West Virginia.'”

The event rotates to a new location each time it’s held to try and reach out to all the retired military members in the state.