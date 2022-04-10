REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – Modern Homestead in Reedsville kicked off its spring concert series at the Rustic Church with Honeysuckle, a progressive folk act.

Organizers said the act blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspirations for the attendees to enjoy. Founded in 1980, Modern Homestead officials stated they utilize the space hosting a series of dinners that are seasonally inspired as well as cultural and musical gatherings in their event space.

“It’s a big part of Modern Homestead is community, um, from parents bringing their kids to the garden center to grandparents teaching their kids. And so, it’s a continuation here at The Rustic Church. It allows us to have community gatherings and invite people in, and we are really happy about that,” said Trellis Smith, Partner with Modern Homestead.

In May Modern Homestead will host the music group, The Suitcase Junket, and in June there will be two more concerts.

“Here at Modern Homestead, we really have an affinity for old architecture and old buildings. And when this building [The Rustic Church] became available for sale that connected to our property we wanted to buy it and preserve it,” Smith said. “The best way to preserve an old building is to keep it in use. And so, with doing live music; I am originally from New Orleans, and I love live music, I grew up with it, so I am bringing a little bit of that here with me to West Virginia by hosting concerts here at The Rustic Church.”

Officials with Modern Homestead added that they try and create great synergies with the garden center, the guest houses, and their event space so that guests can have a great experience. They are located at the four way stop of Route 92 and Route 7 in Reedsville.