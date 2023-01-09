KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – The chief nursing officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has been appointed as President-Elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership (WVONL).

According to an announcement from Mon Health System, Jennifer Nestor will be welcomed to WVONL to help them advocate for the profession of nursing and the future of healthcare.

“I am proud to represent Mon Health System as President-Elect of WVONL. I have been honored to participate in this professional organization for a number of years and am excited to help lead this group in the strategic plan that we have developed to further the nursing profession in the state of West Virginia,” said Nestor. “This is an immense opportunity to leverage our skills and expertise to help achieve our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve through partnership with this organization.”

With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Charleston and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Southern New Hampshire University, Nestor recently chose to enroll at Aspen University to complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Over her 25 years of clinical experience, Nestor has been an EMT, clinical nurse and nurse director on top of her experiences as the chief nursing officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. According to the announcement, she also “spends time as a Diabetic Educator, hosting community diabetic education and support groups in Preston County.”