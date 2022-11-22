KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An EMS career that began in 1983 has received its dues recently. Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital emergency room nurse, Jeff Hinebaugh, was inducted into the Maryland State Region 1 EMS Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been given the award for the Maryland State Region 1 EMS Hall of Fame. I know many of the people already in the hall, and they were huge contributors to the growth of EMS in the region and state,” said Hinebaugh.

Coinciding with his EMS work, Hinebaugh joined the Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in January 2022. He is also a member of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department.

“Since coming to work at Preston, Jeff has exemplified professionalism. He is well respected by other team members for his excellent patient care and clinical skills,” said Dave Gidley, emergency department manager at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. “Jeff’s vast experience in nursing and prehospital care is second to none. He is more than deserving of this award. The ED team is extremely proud of his accomplishments, and glad he chose to come and work with us.”

For more information on Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, visit MonHealth.com.