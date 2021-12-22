Mon Health nurse receives first DAISY Award at Preston Memorial Hospital

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Ellen Bryner of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses, the first-ever presented at the hospital.

The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day and is awarded to nurses quarterly across Mon Health System.

Bryner’s nomination was sent my one of her patients.

Many of the Covid+ patients do not realize how sick they are and that when they feel better, it is because of the work the nursing staff is doing to keep them alive. There was a patient in the ICU with COVID pneumonia, and she took care of this patient for days. During the patient’s stay, she continued to care for him every day and she worked with the utmost compassion and care. She sits with her patients and listens to them, even when her workload is huge. She jumps in to help staff by pulling meds, cleaning rooms, and answering call lights. Nomination letter

Bryner has worked at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital since 2016 and has been in the nursing field for 29 years. “The patients are what truly make nursing worth it for me. During my career, I’ve spent time in desk roles, but being on the floor is what truly makes it worthwhile for me. I’ve always gravitated back to the floor because that’s where I truly feel most at home.” Bryner said.

“We are so honored to present this prestigious award to Ellen,” said Jennifer Nestor, Chief Nursing Officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial. “The level of care she continually provides to our patients is unmatched, and we are so lucky to have her at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. She exemplifies what it means to be a nurse, and we are so proud to have her as our first DAISY recipient.”

Nurses can be nominated by anyone who has been affected by their care such as patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians and staff. Nurses can be nominated for the DAISY Award here.