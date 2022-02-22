KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Employees at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital recently donated food to Food for Preston and the Backpack Program.

Staff donated nearly 16 boxes of food, including pre-packaged items, baby food and even pet food.

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Food Drive 2022 (Courtesy: Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital)

The hospital does a food drive like this once every year, and hospital officials said they try to help the community, evening during a pandemic.

“We’ve changed things up a little bit. Sometimes, it moves just a little bit slower. It’s actually really nice to see staff, especially clinical staff who are very tired, be out doing something different, and it makes their heart happy to help others. It’s a good opportunity at the same time, and I feel like we need that,” said Kim Liston, Community Programs Coordinator for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital.

Staff members will be packing food for the Backpack Program in early March.