MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Patients in Preston County diagnosed with cancer will soon no longer have to travel to receive treatment, Mon Health announced Monday.

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital will soon be able to provide the patients with chemotherapy treatment close to home. The hospital was able to construct a Chemotherapy Infusion Center and renovate the existing hospital pharmacy thanks to recent funding.

“Mon Health System has made it a priority to enhance and expand its cancer care services and is proud to work towards providing the patients of Preston County with customized chemotherapy treatment right here at home,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among West Virginians, and early diagnosis and treatment, often through chemotherapy and surgery, are the best ways to extend the lives of those battling the disease, according to Mon Health. Currently, patients with cancer in Preston County travel an hour or more to receive chemotherapy treatment.

“The ability to offer a full-service infusion center in Preston County will help countless cancer patients avoid having to travel long distances to get vital life-extending therapies. During such a difficult time in their lives, this new center will give them one more tool to help them focus on healing, not the burden of their disease,” said Dr. Ihtishaam Qazi, Mon Health System Medical Director and Medical Oncologist.

According to Mon Health, $580,000 was secured by West Virginia congressmen and women for the hospital to make updates so patients diagnosed with cancer will be able to receive care in a familiar setting.

“U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and U.S. Representative David McKinley were instrumental in the approval process, and we extend our sincerest thank you for their support and advocation as we provide necessary chemotherapy services to our patients,” said Melissa Lockwood, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial.

In addition to giving patients local access to cancer treatment, Mon Health officials hope the addition will also enhance local awareness of cancer prevention and treatment options and create new jobs.

The Center and expanded pharmacy include:

Hazardous drug compounding room

Anteroom

Hazardous drug storage

Nurses’ station

Waiting area

Two private rooms

225 square feet of open space for infusion chairs

55 square feet for an observation room

A private bathroom

To learn more about Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, visit MonHealth.com/PrestonMemorial. To learn more about Oncology services offered at Mon Health, visit MonHealth.com/Cancer.