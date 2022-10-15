CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.

On Oct. 14, at around 6:56 p.m., an officer with the WV State Police Kingwood investigated the incident.

According to the police report, the accident involved a 2005 Honda Motorcycle that was traveling south on WV Route 26 at the intersection of Glade Farm Road and George Maust Road with no headlights on. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was also crossing the intersection at the time.

The report further states that, the driver of the truck did not see the motorcycle and, upon entering WV Route 26, “the motorcycle impacted the right front fender of the pickup truck ejecting the motorcycle driver into a utility pole.” The driver of the motorcycle was killed on impact.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

