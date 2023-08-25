BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Laurel Medical Center celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday in Preston County.

The medical center is primarily based in Maryland but opened the first Mountain Laurel Medical Center located in West Virginia Friday in Bruceton Mills. Mountain Laurel is a community health center that provides care to all patients. Being funded through HRSA, the community health center’s presence in the community allows expansion for uninsured patients, Medicaid patients and those who have trouble obtaining insurance and healthcare coverage.

Brian Bailey, CEO of Mountain Laurel Medical Center considers his business a very mission-oriented organization.

“Those of us who work for the community health centers are there as providers in the community to make sure that people connect to their healthcare. My favorite saying is that it is always a privilege to take care of that community that is in need, and so we are privileged to be here. That’s how we characterize it, but the personal satisfaction of being able to fulfill our mission in this community is awesome and we’re happy that the Bruceton community has welcomed us here,” said Bailey.

The new Mountain Laurel Medical Center is located in the former Bruceton Family Medical site at 198 Morgantown Street.