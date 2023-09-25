BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — In 2007, congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, giving people the opportunity to remember those who have been lost to homicide and to honor their memory.

In recognition of the day, Preston County Victim Advocate Stacy Greaser holds a remembrance event for the people of Preston County each year. This year, a stone ceremony was held at the Bruceton Mills Dam Pavilion.

“Since I’ve been here, I try to do a different event in different locations throughout the county, so the loved ones can come and remember the ones who have been lost due to murder in our county, either a victim that previously lived in this county, or the murder happened in this county,” Greaser said.

Families and friends were encouraged to attend the event and throw stones in the Big Sandy Creek in honor of their loved ones.