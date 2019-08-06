New hotel under construction in Preston County

KINGWOOD W.Va. – A new hotel and restaurant is being built in Preston County.

Ground broke on the construction of the Hitching Post Steakhouse and Saloon last week. The hotel is a $3.1 million investment for a 28 room hotel and steakhouse, including 22 standard rooms and six suites.

The hotel will be located across from the Kingwood Walmart. President of Appalachian Hospitality Rob Peddicord said that the restaurant will feature menu items from local businesses.

“It will be called the Hitching Post Steakhouse and Saloon,” said Peddicord. “It will offer breakfast, lunch and the full menu for dinner. Specializing in steaks and it will have a full bar with all of the West Virginia crafts, the top WV crafts.”

The projected opening of the hotel is set for April 1, 2020.