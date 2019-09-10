New ice cream parlor opens in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A new ice cream shop in Preston County is sparking joy this week.

Scoops of Joy opened its doors on Saturday on main street in Kingwood.

The store offers everything from frozen yogurt to hand-scooped ice cream, as well as some baked goods. Owners said that they wanted to provide an option to the community hey think is absolutely necessary.

“All small towns should have some kind of ice cream shop, so we decided it was just time to put our faith in the community of Preston County and bring something nice to the area,” said co-owner William Wiles.

Scoops of joy opens at 11 a.m. Monday – Saturday.