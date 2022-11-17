MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Sound Foundry celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on November 17 in its location at 416 South Main Street in Masontown.

The idea for the business came about when a few friends came together and wanted to start up something to promote music and art in Preston County. Executive director Josh Salisbury said that kids were involved in sports and other activities, but there was a market missing for the arts for children who were interested in it locally.

The new studio offers:

Private lessons

Beginning band instruments – guitar, base, drums, piano, ukulele, and voice lessons

General music education – teaching music regarding harmonies, steady beats, reading music, and exposure to instruments

Performance groups – bands who mostly play rock music

Homeschool outreach – general music education.

“Music is such a huge part of my life and a huge part of my families’ lives, and you know, my son is a singer in one of the bands, and we just enjoy that life, we enjoy that lifestyle of being able to have music and we wanted to be able to share it with kids that maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to do it otherwise,” said Salisbury.

The WV Sound Foundry has already had a few public and fundraising performances. They will be having another performance on Dec. 17 in partnership with the Preston County Youth Center. This performance will include a mixture of Christmas and rock music.

If interested in taking lessons or a class, the new studio’s hours are based on appointment through their website. Salisbury said that they are a little less expensive than some Morgantown groups so that people in the area will want to come out and give it a try.