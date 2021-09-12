Oktoberfest celebration to be held Saturday at Alpine Lake Resort

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A 50th anniversary Oktoberfest celebration will be held on Sept. 18 at the Alpine Lake Resort in Terra Alta.

Amidst the European-style landscape, guests can expect to join in on such activities as a cornhole toss, beer stein holding competition, horse and carriage rides, crafts, face painting and food available throughout the day. There will also be a golf scramble in the morning, 50/50 raffles, a band playing from 3-6 p.m. and a prize for the best Oktoberfest outfit.

Bernie and Birgit Stock enjoying a past Oktoberfest.

The event will be headed by property owners Bernie and Birgit Stock alongside the Alpine Lake Resort Property Owner Committee.

“This is a great event as it allows the property owners committee to welcome the community into the resort while at the same time bringing a little bit of Bavaria to Preston County. Plus, the monies raised go back to the community as donations to help with upkeep and amenities,” Bernie said.

Admission is free and open to the public, running from Noon to dark. For more information, go to www.alpinelake/oktoberfest.