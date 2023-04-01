KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — For over the past two months, “Let Your Light Shine For Preston County” has raised funds and collected perishables to feed over 500 families for Easter.

Dozens of businesses and multiple churches came together Saturday to distribute food to those struggling with food insecurity during the Easter holiday weekend.

Let Your Light Shine For Preston County has surpassed its 2023 goal and raised more than $22,000 with donations from over 2,000 people.

Let Your Light Shine In Preston County gives away food to more than 500 families throughout Preston County. (WBOY Image)

Some of the sponsors for this years event.

“We had all these small numbers and limitations and we said, ‘why can’t we feed 500 people? Why can’t we do this, why can’t we?’ and the only reason we couldn’t is because we said we couldn’t,” Michael Charlton, New Life Ministries and volunteer said.

Four truckloads of food were given out to those in need throughout Preston County, the event also ensured that struggling families would be able to enjoy an Easter dinner with all the fixings.

Event organizers are already planning to do this event again next year and help even more people in North Central West Virginia.