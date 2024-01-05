TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and two contract staff are on leave after a patient was burned by extremely hot water.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF)—previously part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources—a water tank thermostat at Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta malfunctioned on Thursday, causing water temperatures in one residential unit to be “unsafe.”

One resident of the long-term care facility was treated for burns, the release said.

Following the incident, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, Adult Protective Services and law enforcement were contacted; the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the DHF are both investigating.

In the meantime, the hospital has removed two contract staff from its schedule “pending investigation,” the release said, and all patients in the affected residential unit are being taken to other areas for baths/showers until the issue is resolved.

The release said that “this is an isolated incident and no other patients are at risk.”