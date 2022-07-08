MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away in his Morgantown home on Thursday according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was 92.

Judge Robert C. Halbritter. Source: Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

The Grafton native received his law degree from West Virginia University and spent two years in the U.S. Army.

Halbritter spent a long career in state politics, serving first in the Kingwood City Council from 1962 to 1964 before joining the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1971, then becoming a circuit judge in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) from Dec. 15, 1971, to Jan. 31, 1997. He served as a senior status judge for many years after that.

He returned to his alma mater on several occasions to lecture and spoke at numerous conferences and meetings across the nation.

Chief Justice John Hutchison called Halbritter “a fantastic mentor to all of us”, saying he took new judges under his wing when Hutchison was appointed in 1995.

“He was an outstanding jurist and a major civic leader in Preston County,” said Justice William R. Wooton. “I had a lot of respect for him. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”

The Supreme Court of Appeals says Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements and a memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Kingwood or the West Virginia University Foundation.