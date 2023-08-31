KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Buckwheat Festival is less than a month away and in preparation for the festival, top members of the event’s Senior Royalty Court gathered at the Kingwood Fire Department on Thursday where they and their families were able to answer questions.

The festival itself kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and this year is the 82nd year of the festival. The event plans to have plenty of buckwheat cakes and sausage—which the royal court said is a crowd-pleaser—for all who attend the festival. The festival began in 1938 as a way to promote the local buckwheat industry, which had been a staple crop in the region since the early 1800s.

“The festival was originally organized in 1938 as a way to bring together family and friends are celebrating the harvest of buckwheat of which Preston county was actually the largest producer in the world at that year, so we continue to celebrate the festival to celebrate our heritage, it’s our heritage,” said Autumn Wolfe, the Preston County Buckwheat Festival Queen Ceres LXXXI

This year, the newest addition to the festival will be the Buckwheat Music Stage where the royal court said music artists will be performing. Also among the plans are a night of karaoke and an appearance from West Virginia University’s own Mountaineer Marching Band, who often attend the event to perform.

“There’s a brew fest they’ll have that tent down at the fairgrounds next to the stage and then there’s a cornhole tournament on Sunday which I might be participating in,” said Carson Stone, the Preston County Buckwheat Festival King. “I’ve played football for from first through eighth grade, so I always come up here every morning of the buckwheat festival. on Sunday, we have a football game, so I eat a whole ton of buckwheat, my mom, buckwheat cakes, my mom always told me that it gives me energy to hit harder and run faster.”

Stone also added many people have never tried buckwheat and that some people make the buckwheat cakes differently such as sweet and sour and that some people even drench them in syrup.

The Preston County Buckwheat Festival will kick off in Kingwood on Sept. 28 and will run through Oct. 1. You can learn more about the festival by visiting its Facebook page.