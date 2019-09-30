Preston County Buckwheat Festival wraps up

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The 78th Annual Buckwheat Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Kingwood.

Festival activities started Tuesday with livestock competitions and continued throughout the weekend with buckwheat eating contests, parades, and carnival rides.

“At the Preston County Buckwheat Festival, there’s something for everyone. We have our buckwheat cake eating contest that started a couple years ago on Wednesday evenings, clear to our antique car show. There’s just a wide variety of things that people can see and do and get involved with, there’s something for whatever your interest is,” said Buddy Turner, Festival Assistant Chairman.

All proceeds made from the Buckwheat Festival go to support the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department.