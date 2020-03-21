Preston County Commission cancels regular meetings, switches to Facebook Live for special meetings

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Commission has announced that due to COVID-19, it has cancelled all regular commission meetings scheduled for the month of March.

Commissioners said they will hold special meetings as needed. A Special Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on March 26. While the commission office is currently closed to the public, residents will be able to watch the meetings on Facebook Live, where the broadcasts will feature closed captioning, according to Commission President Samantha Stone. Citizens will also be able to post questions through the Facebook Live technology. You can find the commission’s Facebook page here.

Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone

“We know how important it is to keep the business of the county commission in front of the public. To insure that the public can continue to ‘attend’ our meetings, even though our office is closed to walk-in traffic, we will be using technology to make that happen,” said Stone.

Agendas for all commission meetings will continue to be posted on the commission’s website, officials said. Citizens can also call the commission office at 304-329-1805.

The commission held an emergency meeting on March 18 to go over the county’s response to the Coronavirus.