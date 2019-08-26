Preston County commission closes on “Ryan Property”

KINGWOOD, W.Va.-Preston County commissioners have closed on what they have been calling “The Ryan Property.”

Kingwood resident Delores Ryan left her home and estate to the Preston County Animal Shelter when she passed away in 2017.

It was then auctioned off to the highest bidder for $27,000.03.

County commissioners say they look forward to using the money to help the shelter.

“Hopefully we get it all closed today so we can get the money incorporated into the animal shelter’s budget because we have some plans for that. I know we were looking at putting a new roof at the animal shelter and this will go a long way towards helping that,” said county commissioner Don Smith.

The Ryan Property was first listed in June, then listed again for a second time.