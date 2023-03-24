KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston County Commissioners are looking for ways to help fund ambulance services throughout the county.

The commissioners held a work session Friday morning in their meeting room in Kingwood. There are currently several ambulance services available in the county.

Commissioners want to have a contract written up so that if they were to pass an ordinance or run a levy these emergency medical service agencies would qualify to receive more funding from the county while also being bound to provide the services written in their contract.

“The commission’s true mission here is to make sure that our services are always provided 24/7 and that in every area in the county, everyone has a state of readiness and can respond in the event that there’s a need for it,” said county commission president Samantha Stone.

Stone said commissioners will continue working on the issue until they can develop a system that works best for Preston County citizens.