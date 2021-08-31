Preston County Commission considering upgrades to EMS, but at what cost to residents?

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County Commissioners are considering spending nearly half a million dollars to improve the county’s EMS system. Commissioners discussed giving immediate relief to first responder ambulance providers this morning during their work session in Kingwood.

Commissioner Dave Price proposed using the CARES money the county received to help people get better, faster responses to all the remote areas of the county. Price also suggested implementing an ambulance fee to all residents in the county helping support the rising costs of emergency medical services.

“I have the commission to spend around four hundred thousand dollars to put towards these ambulance services or EMS services to help them maybe pay off equipment. Then, they can use some of that money to hire more medics, provide better coverage across the county so that if someone calls 9-1-1, they would have a better chance of having an ambulance there sooner.”

If the commissioners pass the EMS or Ambulance ordinance, then residents would be expected to pay around 75 to a hundred dollars a year.