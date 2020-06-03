Preston County Commission discusses first responder alerts

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A COVID-19 update and different approvals for the 2020 – 2021 fiscal year were the main topics Preston County commissioners focused on at Monday night’s meeting.

Monday’s Preston County Commission meeting focused on different approvals for 2021, as well as a COVID-19 update for the county.

One item on the list to approve was the, “I Am Responding Contract.” Which focuses on sending alerts to first responders’ mobile devices.

The Preston County Health Department Administrator VJ Davis stated that there have been some changes to their county numbers.

“We now have 19 confirmed positive cases, five probable cases, two deaths, seventeen individuals to be considered as recovering,” stated Davis. “We still have five active cases were working on.”

Commissioners also stated the meeting planned for Tuesday is cancelled due to voting. The public has been invited to join the meetings on June 23 and June 30.

For more information and to stay updated with what’s happening in Preston County on their website and Facebook page.