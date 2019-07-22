Preston County Commission discusses progress made towards road repairs

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County commissioners discussed the current state of the roads during their weekly meeting Monday morning.

Members of the public have recently been voicing concerns over the large number of potholes and the damage that is being done to their cars.

The sheriff’s department alone has lost 33 rims on its cars due to the road conditions.

“We had the sheriff here and he mentioned the thousands and thousands of dollars that the road pothole issues have caused with the cruisers. They have so many of the cruisers down now for one reason or another, a lot of it is roads that they’re using all of their spare vehicles because of the number of cruisers down,” said commissioner Dave Price.

Officials are currently working on repairing roads in the area. County commission discusses updates on their progress each week.