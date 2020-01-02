Preston County Commission kicks off the year with 2 big changes

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Commission met for the first time in 2020 on Thursday, kicking off the new year.

Although it was short the meeting was a special session, in which two fundamental aspects of the commission were changed. They elected a new president, outgoing president Dave Price said, and now one of the other commissioners is president.

“Last year it was suggested that we rotate that,” Price said referring to the title of president. “This year the county commission president will be Samantha Stone so that was part of the business we took care of.”

In addition to that, Price said the commission decided to change the time they meet.

“The Preston County Commissioners decided that Tuesday will be our meeting day in 2020 and I think that will work better for everyone,” he said. “Every Tuesday, unless it’s a holiday then it would be a Wednesday. For years we’ve met on a Monday but every time there was a holiday we would have to change the meeting. So there’s a new date for the meeting and a new time, we’ve moved it back to nine o’clock in the morning, since we’re all early risers and want to get to it and get business done.”