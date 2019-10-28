Preston County commission meeting discusses opioids, roads and more

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Once a week, the three-member Preston County Commission and staff meet to discuss matters at hand.

This week was no different, the commission discussed a range of topics that covered subjects like healthcare, finances related to an animal shelter and road work. One point of discussion was the matter of placing defibrillators in most of the county offices.

“We are close to the hospital, but that’s not good enough, if we have a situation where it’s needed so we wanted to put some of those in most of our buildings so we are finding out the best way to go and how to get that accomplished,” commission president Dave Price said.

The commissioner said the county had been looking into the option since last year and that they have brought it back into the discussion in the last few weeks.

In addition, he said they are considering whether to buy the defibrillators or to simply lease them in hopes of making a smart investment that will also potentially help save lives.

In the same spirit, the commissioner welcomed a new grant the county had recently received from the federal government to help tackle the opioid crisis in the community.

“Here in Preston Co., like in any other county, we want to do everything that we can, that we can afford to do or grant that we can afford to get to help in the treatment aspect with the opioid problem,” he said.

An on-going topic for the commission has been the quality of the county’s roads. Price said every meeting for the last couple of years has opened with an update on the roads. He said they never used to have a road update but that they now featured public complaints and status reports.

“Preston County has been really active in trying to work for improvements in the roads over the last couple of years and we’re still in a state of emergency because of the road conditions,” Price said. “They were much more dangerous before than they are now– we have 1250 miles of roadways in Preston Co. and that’s a lot, and we beleive a lot of progress has been made this year.”

He said that progress was significant but that they could not stop there because winter is on its way and that it was a concern because the season normally starts in the county sooner than in surrounding areas.

“We’re trying to push for everything to be done as soon as it can be, on our roadways before the season ends and we’re amking a lot of progress,” Price said.