KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Commission held its first meeting of the New Year on Tuesday where it was presented a check of nearly $600,000 as a part of the statewide opioid settlement.

Last year, the state of West Virginia was awarded $1 billion from pharmacies—including Walgreens, Walmart and CVS—in a lawsuit that alleged the companies contributed to the oversupply of opioids. Hunter Mullens of Mullens and Mullens, PLLC presented the Preston County Commission with the check.

Around $300 million of the $1 billion award will be going to local city and county governments throughout West Virginia. Preston County will be holding an open discussion on Jan. 10 on how to best spend the settlement money.

When asked about what the commission hopes to accomplish in 2024, Commissioner Samantha Stone said that the goals include making sure that infrastructure projects that use money from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) continue to be pushed along. Due to federal government mandates, ARPA money must be spent by the end of 2026. Stone also said the commission plans on repairing the sheriff’s office, which was damaged in a flood.

Also at the meeting, the commission approved the hiring of Kristie Hartsell as a legal assistant and Kim Bolyard as an assistant at the sheriff’s office. Don Smith was appointed as president of the commission and the schedule was set.