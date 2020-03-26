Preston County Commission provides clarification on coronavirus figures

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – There have been some discrepancies related to the number of coronavirus cases in the state, and Preston County is no exception.

At Thursday’s Preston County Commission meeting, the Preston County Health Department provided some insight on the matter.

Administrator V.J. Davis was on hand for the meeting, which was broadcast via Facebook live, to explain that a report of a second case of coronavirus in Preston County is untrue.

“Contrary to reports on West Virginia’s DHHR website that Preston County has a second positive case, we do not have a second positive case. There is an individual that was confirmed positive that has a permanent address in Preston County, but they do not reside in Preston County. They reside in another county,” said Davis.

Currently, there remains just one case of coronavirus in Preston County.