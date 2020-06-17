Preston County Commissioners announce all restrictions at county building to remain until further notice due to new COVID-19 cases

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County Commission has announced that all restrictions for county buildings will be kept in place until further notice, due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has been linked to trips to Myrtle Beach.

A release from commissioners stated that any person who comes in to the Annex, Courthouse, Extension Office, Sheriff’s Department and Animal Shelter must wear a face covering, have their temperature taken and answer the COVID-19 screening questions before entering the building.

Commission President Samantha Stone said that commissioners had hoped to open their meetings to the public starting June 23. However, with the recent increase of cases being reported by the Preston County Health Department, commissioners have decided to continue to have their meetings live streamed via Facebook until further notice, Stone said.

The release stated that the county commission wants to encourage everyone to use the online services that the county offers, to call for an appointment if needed and to contact county offices with questions.