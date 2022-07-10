PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Preston County Farm Crawl was held all around Preston County this weekend.
Farm Crawls are a new way to experience how farms operate internally, with live tours open to the public on select days.
The Preston County Farm Crawl included nine locally owned and operated farms and businesses, with each curator producing and selling flowers, meats, spirits, vegetables and various animal and plant based products.
The nine farms and businesses on the Preston County Farm Crawl were:
- Pike Mountain Farms– they produce pasture raised meats and eggs for the Morgantown area.
- High Ground Brewing– Veteran owned Brewery that serves North Central West Virginia.
- Riffle Farms– 64 acres of Bison and sells a healthier meat option with bison meat products.
- Hopping Acres– Breeds Leicester Longwool Sheep wool, Angora Rabbits fur, Karakachan livestock guard dogs, and sells eggs.
- Taylor Grow– Veteran owned micro farm producing vegetables and flowers in Arthrudale.
- Heasley Homestead Maple– Uses West Virginia sugar maple and red maple trees to produce syrup and other maple based products.
- Cothelstone Farm– A vacation spot and sells various goods.
- Andor Peppers– Family owned and operated farm which specializes in various pepper based products.
- Brookside Farm– Sells various meats from Beefalo, lamb, pork, rabbits, chickens and sells eggs, maple syrup and honey products.
“We have been overwhelmed, we are so thankful with everybody coming, you know the economy the way it was I was a little worried with gas prices; but people want to get out and they wanna see where everything comes from, it’s just been great,” said Kelly Miller, owner of Hopping Acres Farm.
Organizers said the next time you’re at a supermarket, look and see where your goods come from, try and support local farms and businesses.
“If you haven’t heard about Preston County Farm Crawl it happens the second weekend in July and you can see how the vegetables are grown, bison farms, sheep farms, goat farms, come out and see what’s going on with how the meat and produce are made,” said Keith Heasley, owner of Heasley Homestead.
To find out more information about the Preston County Farm Crawl click here.