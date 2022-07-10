PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Preston County Farm Crawl was held all around Preston County this weekend.

Farm Crawls are a new way to experience how farms operate internally, with live tours open to the public on select days.

The Preston County Farm Crawl included nine locally owned and operated farms and businesses, with each curator producing and selling flowers, meats, spirits, vegetables and various animal and plant based products.

Showing how sheep wool is made into yarn (WBOY Image.)

Tour of the maple syrup (WBOY Image.)

tree tap for sap(WBOY Image.)

Live music (WBOY Image.)

The nine farms and businesses on the Preston County Farm Crawl were:

“We have been overwhelmed, we are so thankful with everybody coming, you know the economy the way it was I was a little worried with gas prices; but people want to get out and they wanna see where everything comes from, it’s just been great,” said Kelly Miller, owner of Hopping Acres Farm.

Organizers said the next time you’re at a supermarket, look and see where your goods come from, try and support local farms and businesses.

“If you haven’t heard about Preston County Farm Crawl it happens the second weekend in July and you can see how the vegetables are grown, bison farms, sheep farms, goat farms, come out and see what’s going on with how the meat and produce are made,” said Keith Heasley, owner of Heasley Homestead.

To find out more information about the Preston County Farm Crawl click here.