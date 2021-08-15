Preston County holds History Day at multiple locations

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – It was History Day in several parts of Preston County on Sunday.

Five different historical groups located in Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Aurora, Tunnelton and Kingwood opened their doors to the public, including the McGrew House in Kingwood.

The house was built by james McGrew in 1941, with additions added in 1869.

A model of the McGrew House is on display inside of the house

Officials with the McGrew House said Sunday’s event was all about learning local history.

“Well, there’s so much history here, and it’s so important to know your history. And, we do it because we have a love for it and want to share that history with our children and grandchildren and everyone,” said Rosemary Bernatowicz, President of the Society for Preservation of McGrew House.

Many of the historical sites will be open the third Sunday of every month through October for people to come check out.