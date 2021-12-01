Preston County Magistrate dies at age 54

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County Magistrate Rhonda Sypolt died early on Wednesday morning at the age of 54, after an illness, according to a press release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Magistrate Sypolt was elected in 2020 and took the bench on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Magistrate Sypolt was a valuable member of the West Virginia judicial family, and we mourn her loss,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins. “My sincere condolences to her husband, Gregory, and their two sons.”

Magistrate Sypolt was a native of Hundred and lived in Rowlesburg. She had attended Clay-Battelle High School in Monongalia County and had previously worked as a Preston County Deputy Magistrate Court Clerk from 2002 to 2013. At the time of her election, she was a payroll supervisor for Preston County Schools and treasurer for her church.

“She will be missed. My heart and prayers go out for the family,” said 18th Judicial Circuit Judge Steven L. Shaffer said.