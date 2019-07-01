Preston County officials assess flood damage

Heavy rains quickly turned into flash floods late Saturday night into Sunday morning leaving behind devastating damage to multiple secondary roads and bridges throughout Preston County.

“Flash flooding like this truly impacts communities that are never truly prepared for it and what is kind of disheartening as county commissioners is, we’ve been working extremely hard for to try to get our governor to give the attention that we need to our roads here in preston county, so a lot of our roads are that are already deteriorating, our secondary roads and such are continuing to fall apart,” said Preston County Commissioner, Samantha Stone .

Preston County has been under a state of emergency since April of 2018 due to deteriorating road conditions and now residents are forced to deal with aftermath of this flood that has damaged roads even more.

Areas that received the most amount of flooding include, Salt Lick Road, Aurora Pike, Route 50, and parts of Rowlesburg.

Officials encourage residents to use caution when traveling through these areas and to inform them of damages caused by the floods.

Governor Jim Justice released a list of counties under a state of emergency Sunday night but did not include Preston County despite the amount of devastating damage.

