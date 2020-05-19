Preston County reopens courthouse and other government facilities

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Courthouse Annex, Courthouse, Animal Shelter and Sheriff’s office in Preston County began serving the public on Monday.

The facilities are strictly following state guidelines and legislative rules. Visitors can expect to have their temperature taken as well as answer standard COVID questions.

County Administrator, Kathy Mace stated that alternative methods are still available for those who wish to.

“Sometimes when we have a line outside sometimes, so we always say call ahead, make an appointment if you can. Online services are still available to you. you can mail anything to us. So that’s what we are encouraging people to do so they don’t have to wait as long,” Mace explained.

The facilities will be open during the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, however the Animal Shelter must be called in advance.