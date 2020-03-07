Preston County residents in need received 25,000 pounds of food thanks to a local organization

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile pantry program stopped at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood on Friday.

More than 5,000 families received around 50 pounds of food, totaling more than 25,000 pounds.

The boxes full of food contained a variety of items including turkey, milk, eggs and a variety of canned foods and soup. Laura Phillips of Mountaineer Food Bank explained that giving back is so important because of food insecurity in the state.

“Hunger is a huge problem across West Virginia in general. One in six struggle with food insecurity. So we, Mountaineer Food Bank, are tasked with serving those communities and households in need. So we’re out here using the resources the best we can to steward what we have to serve our communities.”

Mountaineer Food Bank was created in 1981 and placed in Gassaway in Braxton County. Throughout the years, it has become the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia distributing more than 16.7 million pounds annually.

Phillips explained that the United Way, Food for Preston and several local businesses provided more than 30 volunteers to help distribute the food.