Preston County schools switch from mandate to ‘highly recommended’ when it comes to masks

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Board of Education voted Monday to reverse course when it comes to masks in schools.

Earlier this month, school officials had announced, that based on a recommendation from the Preston County Health Department, they would begin the school year under a mask mandate, hoping that the mandate would only last a few weeks.

Monday, the board of education voted to instead “highly recommend the wearing of masks at all indoor facilities.”

Preston County Superintendent Stephen Wotring, explained in a Youtube video, that students and staff who do wear masks will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Preston County is starting the school year on a staggered schedule with grades 5,8,11&12 starting classes on Wednesday, Aug. 25; grades 2,4,7&10 starting on Thursday, Aug. 26; grades 1,3,6&9 beginning on Friday, Aug. 27 and all grades Pre K-12 staring in full on Monday. Aug. 30.

Wotring suggested that parents download the county’s app and visit the school system’s website for more information.

