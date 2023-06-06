KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Food insecurity can be a problem for anyone nowadays. To counter this, Preston County Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the summer.

Beginning on June 12, all four schools will start serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year there are four different meal location sites which include:

Aurora School

Bruceton School

West Preston School

Central Preston Middle School – Lunch will last until 12:45 p.m. to accommodate other activities.

Child Nutrition Coordinator, Beth Doerr, discussed the program with 12 News. She said, “It’s just a great way for children to take advantage of this eating program.”

Registration is not required for this program but in order to receive the daily meals, students must be 18 and under and must eat the meal in the school’s cafeteria. This means that these meals are not “grab and go” or “take out.”

All meals will be available Monday through Friday and three locations will serve meals until July 14 with Central Preston remaining open until July 28. All four sites will be closed on June 19 and 20, as well as July 3 and 4.