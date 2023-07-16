ARTHURDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On the third Sunday of each month from June to October, various historic sites around Preston County open to the public to show an appreciation for what happened during the Great Depression. July 16 was no different.

Deb Miller, volunteer at Arthurdale Heritage, said, “this was America trying to come back from the brick of economic ruin. Many of the people walking around today with no clue, it was their great-grandparents who faced these horrifying changes in their everyday world.”

One of the sites is the Arthurdale Heritage, known for being the nation’s first New Deal subsistence homestead project in Arthurdale, which was federally funded by Eleanor Roosevelt.

Making the Arthurdale Heritage a historical site, the homestead project was the first time that the federal government served as a landlord for the families and community in the area.

The project also included health care, local schooling, new homes with electricity, indoor plumbing and refrigerators.

“Going back in time tells us, really, it’s the road map to today,” Miller said.

Preston County historical sites consist of the Arthurdale Heritage, Auror Area Historical Society Museum, McGrew House in Kingwood, Szilagyi Center Museums in Rowlesburg, History House Museum in Terra Alta and the Tunnelton Train Depot.