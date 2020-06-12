Preston County to decide whether or not to have traditional graduation ceremony

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County will decide whether or not to have a traditional in-person graduation ceremony later in June.

This is according to Superintendent Stephen Wotring, who said the original plan was to have the ceremony on June 18, but the county’s health department warned them against doing so because of COVID-19. In addition, Wotring said, the state’s guidelines state that ceremonies can only be held after June 22. That date is also when the county’s school board will meet to decide what to do about graduation, Wotring said.

The superintendent said there are 275 students in Preston High School’s graduating class this year and that all of them had a graduation ceremony of sorts in May.

“We’ve already had an in-person ceremony, we did that on May 25 and 26,” Wotring said. “We brought students in groups of five, we had the stage set up, we videoed it and everything, so students have already received their diplomas, they’ve already walked across the stage, but they did that in a very small group. This is just about having the traditional ceremony.”

Wotring said students were allowed to bring their families to watch them receive their diplomas and that the process was well received.