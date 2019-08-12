Preston County to take new cyber security measures

KINGWOOD, W.Va.- Preston County commissioners discussed a new cyber security program at their regular meeting on Monday morning.

An information technology team has been put in place and has recently completed a risk assessment.

Results of the assessment were positive and the next step will be for the team to begin training. County commissioners said that they are pleased with the progress that has been made so far.

“It’s been a very successful thing to have a team for the it efforts in Preston County and we’ve been able to make a lot of progress, said county commission president Dave Price. “However, they also know that we’re at risk, like anyone, and want to make sure that we have the employees trained and that we look at this risk.”

The extra efforts were put into place after several West Virginia counties have experienced hacks.