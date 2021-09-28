Preston County town drainage system approved after major flooding

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – Flooding that caused $25,000 in damage in Tunnelton has spurred the approval of a new drainage system.

The small town has suffered from reoccurring flooding problems, so the Tunnelton mayor Brian Harris met with concerned citizens and a congressional representative in council chambers on Tuesday. The most recent flooding caused more than $25,000 in damage to the town’s local market and completely ruined a nearby home.

Tunnelton was also hit hard when Hurricane Ida hit in late August.

Tunnelton home after storms related to Hurricane Ida, September 1 (Scott Jones image)

Division of Highways representatives told the group on a conference call that a massive plan for overhauling the drainage system has been approved for the year 2023, which means the project should get started next summer.

“One is replacing the drains inside of the underpass, all of the drains that come down 26 which is where the main flooding is, replacing that with these much larger pipes,” said Mayor Harris. “It should alleviate about 100% of the flooding.”

In the meantime, the DOH also said it would try to bring in a vacuum truck for cleaning out the small drainage pipes to give temporary relief to the community.