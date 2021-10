Timothy Wiles Sr.

Courtesy:

Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A volunteer firefighter in Preston County has died.

An obituary for Timothy Wiles Sr., 46, of Terra Alta, states that he died Oct. 4. Wiles was a firefighter with the Terra Alta Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the obituary, Wiles died at Preston Memorial Hospital; however, no cause of death is listed.

The obituary lists visitation for Wiles for Oct. 8, 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m., with a funeral service on Oct. 9 at noon at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home in Terra Alta.