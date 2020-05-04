Preston County Workshop hauls donated produce to help people in need

Roark Sizemore, with Pantry Plus More, hands a box to Servando Arredondo, with the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, while unloading donated produce that Preston County Workshop transported to Mylan Park on Tuesday, April 28. Courtesy: United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Preston County Workshop recently traveled to the southern part of the state to transport donated produce to Monongalia and Preston counties.

WVU Extension Agent H.R. Scott discusses the large load of produce Preston County Workshop transported to Mylan Park on Tuesday, April 28.

Courtesy:

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

On April 28, Preston County Workshop, which is a funded partner of the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, traveled to southern West Virginia to load and haul 16 crates of watermelons, 2,000 pounds of blueberries and 284 crates of broccoli, according to a press release from the United Way. The produce was given to Pantry Plus More, Feed Mon Kids and Food for Preston to distribute to individual families in need in the community.

Located in Reedsville, Preston County Workshop has worked with Appalachian Sustainable Development’s Appalachian Harvest Food Hub, which is located in Duffield, Va., through the Central Appalachian Food Corridor project, the release states. The idea is to help rural producers connect with local and regional markets through a network of farmers, food entrepreneurs and wholesale and retail outlets.

The corridor project works in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to help connect distressed communities with available products.

Helpers work on unloading watermelons at Mylan Park on Tuesday, April 28.

Courtesy:

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

The United Way stated that the program has been prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many parts of Appalachia are struggling to meet the needs of people who are food insecure. Preston County Workshop and Appalachian Harvest are working during this time to find fresh produce that is available for donation, which is not an easy task, said John Hyre, CEO and executive director of the Preston County Workshop. The release explains that it can take hours and even days to organize one donation, figure out transportation and haul the items.

Hyre, along with Operations Manager Jeremy Hyre and Preston County Workshop staff members Roger Taylor, Toby Bolyard and Dakota Hyre, were able to transport the watermelon, blueberries and broccoli to north central West Virginia. Staff members from the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, Pantry Plus More, Feed Mon Kids and Food for Preston were all on hand to help unpack the produce, the United Way stated.

Toby Bolyard helps unload a large load of produce Preston County Workshop transported to Mylan Park on Tuesday, April 28.

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

“We are working together as a community during this pandemic to supply food to so many in need,” Hyre said. “It is difficult to get the supplies to fill these needs during this crisis. Many children and families depended on the school breakfast and lunches. So many people have lost their jobs and are experiencing food insecurity in our communities. Our elderly and disabled population are isolating and finding it difficult to get transportation and food in their homes. The broccoli that we donated helped us fill this need last week and we are very grateful. It was also fresh and healthy foods we are not always fortunate to be able to provide.”

For more information about Preston County Workshop, click here. For more information about Appalachian Sustainable Development, click here.