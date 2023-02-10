KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia couple has opened another medical cannabis dispensary.

The Next Level Wellness store in Kingwood is now the only medical cannabis dispensary in Preston County. On Friday, Christine and Jamie McDonald celebrated the grand opening of their new Kingwood store.

The dispensary has a massive menu of different flowers grown from different strains, and vapes, available to those with registered medical marijuana cards.

The owners said they’re in the business to help community members feel better and that they are proud to have the only medical cannabis grower in the state to be one of their main suppliers.

“There’s multiple ways to use and or ingest product where it is not harmful to one,” said Christine. “It is actually very helpful medically and for medicinal purposes such as serious medical conditions such as seizures, Crohn’s disease. Things like that we can actually help educate and/or offer product that are for just for those purposes only.”

“Being from West Virginia, the majority of our staff, as well as our partners out in Ohio, it’s very important to us to actually get close to our community to actually provide a quality product to our community as well and one that they can trust and stand by,” said Jamie. “We are always want to pump out the most quality product possible.

The McDonalds will open a third store in Weston in about a month followed by a fourth store in Clarksburg in about six weeks.